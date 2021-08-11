Registration now open for the 2021 Instagram Workshop on Recommendation Systems at Scale

Instagram invites the academic community and industry peers to join the first Instagram Workshop on Recommendation Systems at Scale, taking place virtually on Thursday, September 23. Those interested may register at the link below.

Production recommendation systems in large social and commerce platforms introduce complex and unprecedented challenges. The goal of this workshop is to bring together leading researchers and practitioners in related fields to share knowledge and explore research collaboration opportunities between academia and industry.

“Every day, we help over a billion people connect with their friends, interests, businesses, and creators they love on Instagram. To ensure that a community of this size finds new and inspiring content, we need to constantly evolve our recommendation systems technology. Collaborating with like-minded industry and academic experts allows us to do just that,” says Aameek Singh, Engineering Director, Instagram.

Confirmed speakers

Below is the list of confirmed speakers as of today.

Anoop Deoras (AWS, Amazon)

Diane Hu (Etsy)

Jonathan J Hunt (Twitter Cortex Applied Research)

Chris Wiggins (The New York Times)

As speakers are confirmed, they will be added to the registration page, along with their full bios and topics. View additional event details and register to attend at the link below.

