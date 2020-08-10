Facebook launches new research award opportunity focused on digital privacy

Facebook is deeply committed to honoring people’s privacy in our products, policies, and services. Part of that commitment involves empowering the academic community to pursue research in this area in order to broaden our collective understanding of global privacy expectations and experiences. With this commitment in mind, Facebook launched the first of a series of privacy-related research award opportunities in November 2019, followed by a second opportunity in January 2020. As a continuation of this series, Facebook now invites the academic community to respond to the People’s Expectations and Experiences with Digital Privacy request for proposals (RFP).

View RFP“This research award opportunity seeks applications from across the social sciences and technical disciplines, and encourages collaboration between fields,” said Liz Keneski, Head of Privacy Research at Facebook. “We are keen to engage with academia in this cross-disciplinary space to inform the creation of world-class privacy experiences for our users.”

Disciplines include but are not limited to anthropology, communications, computer science, economics, engineering, human-computer interaction, human factors, political science, social psychology, and sociology. We are particularly interested in proposals that focus on the following two areas:

Advancing understanding of users’ privacy attitudes, concerns, preferences, needs, behaviors, and outcomes Informing novel interventions for digital transparency and control that are meaningful for diverse populations, contexts, and data types

Applications for this RFP are now open. Deadline to apply is Wednesday, September 16, at 5:00 p.m. AOE. For more information about areas of interest, proposal requirements, eligibility, and more, visit the application page.