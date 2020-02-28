Announcing the winners of the Distributed Systems research awards

At Facebook, we are performing forward-looking research into the area of distributed systems, applying important techniques from the field at Facebook’s scale and sharing our designs, implementations, insights, and data with the community. To address fundamental challenges and understand future issues, we launched the Distributed Systems request for proposals at the Symposium on Operating Systems Principles in October 2019 and invited the academic community to respond. In particular, we welcomed proposals that looked into the following topic areas:

Distributed performance tracing and analysis

Efficient shard mapping and placement (on the order of billions of shards)

Request load balancing (e.g., for HTTP and RPC traffic)

Fault tolerance (with a focus on power and network fault domains)

Large-scale configuration management, monitoring, and deployment

Efficient use of hardware resources via software codesign

Out of a total of 63 proposals from 12 countries and 50 universities, eight winners were selected and are listed below. “We were thrilled to receive so many high-quality and thought-provoking submissions; we continue to be inspired by the work of our academic peers,” says Justin Meza , Software Engineer on the Facebook Core Systems team.

“It was challenging to only select eight awardees,” he says. “We are grateful to the research community for engaging so enthusiastically with us, and we look forward to our continued collaboration.” The RFP winners are invited to the Core Systems Faculty Summit and Data Center Tour in May 2020, where they will have the opportunity to discuss their proposals with the research community.

For more details about the Distributed Systems RFP, including background information, eligibility, and proposal requirements, visit its application page .

Research award winners

Principal investigators are listed first unless otherwise noted.

BlockCheck: Examining and improving blockchain reliability

Andrea Arpaci-Dusseau, Aishwarya Ganesan, Ramnatthan Alagappan, and Remzi Arpaci-Dusseau (University of Wisconsin-Madison)

Consolidating workloads at microsecond timescales

Adam Belay (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Continuous configuration testing

Tianyin Xu (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)

Fine-grained computation over disaggregated storage

Ryan Stutsman (University of Utah)

Optimizing distributed transactions on emerging hardware

Arvind Krishnamurthy (University of Washington)

Reduced cost cluster storage by exploiting disk-reliability heterogeneity

Rashmi Vinayak (Carnegie Mellon University)

Towards hybrid asynchronous/synchronous distributed systems

Patrick Eugster and Pierre-Louis Roman (Università della Svizzera italiana [Lugano])

WLC: Improving cache management in CDNs with machine learning

Wyatt Lloyd and Kai Li (Princeton University)

