Academic Resources
Facebook Data for Independent Research
Facebook provides a variety of data sets for researchers. Use this page to find the best fit for your work. Consult the chart below to verify that the data you want is available in the data set you’re requesting.
Ad Library Tools
The Facebook Ad Library provides advertising transparency by offering a comprehensive, searchable collection of all ads currently running from across Facebook apps and services, including Instagram. Click the button below to request access to the Ad Library.
The Ad Library Report allows users to explore, filter and download data for ads about social issues, elections or politics. Users can see overall spending totals, spending by specific advertisers and spend data by geographic location.
The Ad Library API allows you to perform customized keyword searches of ads stored in the Ad Library. You can search data for all active and inactive ads about social issues, elections or politics.
Learn MoreAbout Facebook Ad Library
CrowdTangle
CrowdTangle is a public insights tool from Facebook that makes it easy to follow, analyze, and report on what’s happening across social media. By providing privacy-safe public data and products, CrowdTangle has become the best way for outside organizations to have greater transparency into what’s happening on Facebook and Instagram. Click the button below to request access to CrowdTangle.
CrowdTangle is a tool that provides engagement metrics and analytics for public pages, public groups, verified profiles, and public Instagram accounts.
Learn MoreAbout CrowdTangle
Data for Good
Facebook's Data for Good program includes tools built from privacy-protected data on the Facebook platform, as well as tools developed using commercially and publicly available sources like satellite imagery and census data.
Access all publicly available Data for Good data sets here.
Our high-resolution maps are created using machine learning techniques to identify buildings from commercially available satellite images, and overlaid with general population estimates based on publicly available census data and other population statistics. Data is available for over 150 countries.
In partnership with the World Bank and OECD, the Future of Business surveys the millions of small businesses on Facebook biannually. Countries available depend on the survey wave but generally include over 100 countries.
Electrical Distribution Grid Maps
This predictive model maps medium-voltage electrical distribution infrastructure in any country. Data are available publicly in six African countries.
The Inclusive Internet Index measures whether the internet is accessible and affordable, and how much it enables social and economic mobility, in countries around the world. Data are publicly available for 86 countries.
Movement Range Maps inform researchers and public health experts about how populations are responding to physical distancing measures in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. These data sets have two different metrics: Change in Movement and Stay Put. The Change in Movement metric looks at how much people are moving around and compares it to a baseline period that predates most social distancing measures. The Stay Put metric looks at the fraction of the population that appears to stay within a small area surrounding their home for an entire day. Data are available publicly for around 150 countries. Learn more about Movement Range Maps on our blog.
This dataset contains two APIs with daily Symptom Survey data. The University of Maryland API is for accessing global survey data and CMU API is for accessing U.S. survey data. Data are available for over 150 countries. Learn more about the COVID Symptom Survey on our blog.
Additional Data for Good data sets require a license agreement.
Learn MoreData for Good website
FORT
The Facebook Open Research and Transparency (FORT) team works to enable the academic community to study the impact of Facebook’s products on the world, with a particular focus on elections, democracy, and well-being. Click the button below to apply for access to the FORT data set.
The Condor URLs data set includes differentially private user-level counts of the number of people who viewed, clicked, liked, commented, shared, or reacted to any URL (for any URL with at least 100 public shares) on Facebook between January 2017 and July 2019. Counts are aggregated at the level of country, year-month, age bracket, gender, and for U.S. users, political page affinity. The Condor URLs data set is regularly updated to add additional year-months and countries. In order to maintain the independence of researchers who use these data, access to the URLs is granted by Social Science One. New researchers are onboarded once per quarter and access is governed by a Research Data Agreement.
Want to learn more about how Facebook engages with academia? Visit our blog to read about our academic programs, partnerships, research, and more.