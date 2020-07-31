Academic Resources

Facebook's Data for Good program includes tools built from privacy-protected data on the Facebook platform, as well as tools developed using commercially and publicly available sources like satellite imagery and census data.

Access all publicly available Data for Good data sets here.

Population Density Maps

Our high-resolution maps are created using machine learning techniques to identify buildings from commercially available satellite images, and overlaid with general population estimates based on publicly available census data and other population statistics. Data is available for over 150 countries.

Future of Business Survey

In partnership with the World Bank and OECD, the Future of Business surveys the millions of small businesses on Facebook biannually. Countries available depend on the survey wave but generally include over 100 countries.

Electrical Distribution Grid Maps

This predictive model maps medium-voltage electrical distribution infrastructure in any country. Data are available publicly in six African countries.

The Inclusive Internet Index

The Inclusive Internet Index measures whether the internet is accessible and affordable, and how much it enables social and economic mobility, in countries around the world. Data are publicly available for 86 countries.

Movement Range Maps

Movement Range Maps inform researchers and public health experts about how populations are responding to physical distancing measures in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. These data sets have two different metrics: Change in Movement and Stay Put. The Change in Movement metric looks at how much people are moving around and compares it to a baseline period that predates most social distancing measures. The Stay Put metric looks at the fraction of the population that appears to stay within a small area surrounding their home for an entire day. Data are available publicly for around 150 countries. Learn more about Movement Range Maps on our blog.

COVID Symptom Survey

This dataset contains two APIs with daily Symptom Survey data. The University of Maryland API is for accessing global survey data and CMU API is for accessing U.S. survey data. Data are available for over 150 countries. Learn more about the COVID Symptom Survey on our blog.

Additional Data for Good data sets require a license agreement.