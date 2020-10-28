Core Systems
Distributed systems for a large-scale geo-replicated infrastructure
About Core Systems
Facebook Core Systems researchers and engineers design and build the distributed systems that power Facebook’s infrastructure. Our work spans across the engineering spectrum of research, development, deployment, and production as we ensure that our systems run efficiently, reliably, and securely across millions of machines in tens of geo-replicated data center regions.
Core Systems performs forward-looking research in the area of distributed systems and architecture at a global scale. Billions of people rely on the services we build and manage to connect and communicate. Throughout the lifecycle of these distributed services, we encounter fundamental research challenges in multiple areas, including capacity management, configuration management, cluster management, deployment, distributed tracing, efficiency, fault tolerance, monitoring, performance, power management, reliability, routing, scalability, service discovery, and storage systems.
We build a strong collaboration pipeline with key experts in academia through Distributed Systems PhD fellowships, requests for proposals, faculty summits, as well as internships and visiting researcher programs.
In recent years, we’ve published work on cluster management (Twine, OSDI 2020), configuration management (Configerator, SOSP 2015), fault tolerance (Kraken, OSDI 2016; Maelstrom, OSDI 2018; Taiji, SOSP 2019), tracing (Canopy, SOSP 2017), data center power management (Dynamo, ISCA 2016), and consensus protocol (Delos, OSDI 2020). View our Publications for a list of all our published research.
Meet Our Team
Mahesh Balakrishnan
Software Engineer
Systems & Infrastructure
Michael Chow
Research Scientist
Systems & Infrastructure
Jason Flinn
Software Engineer
Systems & Infrastructure
Jonathan Kaldor
Research Scientist
Systems & Infrastructure
Thawan Kooburat
Software Engineer
Systems & Infrastructure
David Meisner
Engineering Manager
Systems & Infrastructure
Justin Meza
Research Scientist
Systems & Infrastructure
Xiao Shi
Software Engineer
Databases, Systems & Infrastructure
Chunqiang (CQ) Tang
Research Scientist & Engineering Manager
Systems & Infrastructure
Latest PublicationsAll Publications
Taiji: Managing Global User Traffic for Large-Scale Internet Services at the Edge
David Chou, Tianyin Xu, Kaushik Veeraraghavan, Andrew Newell, Sonia Margulis, Lin Xiao, Pol Mauri Ruiz, Justin Meza, Kiryong Ha, Shruti Padmanabha, Kevin Cole, Dmitri Perelman
SOSP - October 29, 2019
A Large Scale Study of Data Center Network Reliability
Justin Meza, Tianyin Xu, Kaushik Veeraraghavan, Onur Mutlu
IMC - October 31, 2018
Maelstrom: Mitigating Datacenter-level Disasters by Draining Interdependent Traffic Safely and Efficiently
Kaushik Veeraraghavan, Justin Meza, Scott Michelson, Sankaralingam Panneerselvam, Alex Gyori, David Chou, Sonia Margulis, Daniel Obenshain, Ashish Shah, Yee Jiun Song, Tianyin Xu
OSDI - October 9, 2018
Canopy: An End-to-End Performance Tracing and Analysis System
Jonathan Kaldor, Jonathan Mace, Michał Bejda, Edison Gao, Wiktor Kuropatwa, Joe O’Neill, Kian Win Ong, Bill Schaller, Pingjia Shan, Brendan Viscomi, Vinod Venkataraman, Kaushik Veeraraghavan, Yee Jiun Song
SOSP 2017 - October 28, 2017