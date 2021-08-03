Application now open for the 2022 Facebook Fellowship program

Application for the 2022 Facebook Fellowship program is now open and closes on September 20, 2021. The program supports promising PhD students conducting research in areas related to computer science and engineering, from AR/VR to security and privacy. Head to the Facebook Fellowship page to see all the fellowships available for 2022 and to read descriptions from research teams. Those eligible can apply at the link below.

Each year, thousands of bright and passionate PhD students from all over the world apply to become a Facebook Fellow. The Fellowship program is highly competitive, with only a handful of applicants selected each cycle. To help prepare potential applicants, we've put together a list of resources. Check out the following blog posts for tips and advice from Facebook Fellowship alumni as well as application reviewers.

Resources for applicants

The six most common Fellowship questions, answered by Facebook Fellow Moses Namara

As a former Emerging Scholar, 2020 Fellow Moses Namara knows the Fellowship program like the back of his hand. In this Q&A, Moses offers advice about writing a research statement, navigating the application process, being a Facebook Fellow, and knowing whether you’re qualified to apply.

Fellowship 101: Facebook Fellow Daricia Wilkinson outlines the basics for PhDs

In this Q&A, 2019 Fellow Daricia Wilkinson breaks down the basics for PhD students looking to get their research funded. Inspired by Wilkinson’s Medium post about how to make a successful PhD fellowship application, this Q&A outlines the most common questions Wilkinson receives about fellowships, research statements, and the application process.

Five tips for a successful Facebook Fellowship application from the people who review them

Last year, we connected with some reviewers to discuss what they look for in an application and what advice they would give to prospective applicants. Drawing from their experience reading hundreds of research statements, CVs, and letters of recommendation, they came up with five tips for a successful application.

Applying twice: How Facebook Fellow David Pujol adjusted his application for success

It’s pretty common for PhD students to apply for the Fellowship program the following year if they didn’t get selected the first time they applied. In this Q&A, 2020 Fellow David Pujol tells us about his first approach to his Fellowship application, what changed the second time, what he spent the most time on in his applications, and more.

Fellow spotlights, career advice, and more

We frequently reach out to Facebook Fellowship alumni to highlight them on our blog. Browse the Fellowship section of our blog to read more about the bright and talented PhD students that we see in the program.

