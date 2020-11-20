Registration now open for the 2020 Testing and Verification Symposium

The fourth annual Facebook Testing and Verification (TAV) Symposium brings together academia and industry in an open environment to exchange ideas and showcase the top experts from testing and verification scientific research and practice. Taking place virtually this year, the symposium is open to all testing and verification practitioners and researchers and is free to attend. Those interested in attending may submit their registration request below.

Attendees are invited to join the event over the course of three days, from December 1 to 3. The symposium's agenda will include several talks that will offer opportunities for Q&A via the event platform.

“The TAV Symposium is all about bringing communities together: testing and verification, and academia and industry,” says Peter O’Hearn , Facebook researcher and University College London professor. “Speakers include leading academic researchers in TAV as well as folks from industry who deploy TAV techniques to practicing engineers. Both of these groups of people are pushing boundaries on what is known and on how TAV techniques can be used to help people. We believe that cross-fertilization of ideas is incredibly valuable, helping us all go further together.”

At the 2019 TAV Symposium, Facebook Software Engineer Nadia Alshahwan gave a talk on Sapienz testing and shared some of her team’s challenges and solutions with the community. For the 2020 symposium, she hopes to continue to have valuable discussions with attendees. “I can’t wait to see what this year will bring,” says Alshahwan. “The TAV Symposium has allowed my team to discover new collaborations and gain valuable feedback from this diverse audience.”

Below is the list of confirmed speakers.

Confirmed speakers

Nadia Alshahwan (Facebook)

David Clark (University College London)

David Dill (Novi at Facebook)

Alistair Donaldson (Google; Imperial College London)

Philippa Gardner (Imperial College London)

Mark Harman (Facebook; University College London)

John Hughes (Quviq AB; Chalmers University, Gothenburg)

Bryan O’Sullivan (Facebook)

Sukyoung Ryu (KAIST)

For more information about speakers, including full bios and topics, visit the registration page.

