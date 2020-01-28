Announcing the recipients of the 2020 Facebook Fellowship awards

Every year, the Facebook Fellowship program awards PhD candidates conducting research in important topics across computer science and engineering such as computer vision, programming languages, computational social science, and more. Recipients of the Facebook Fellowship award receive tuition and fees paid for up to two academic years and a stipend of $42,000, which includes conference travel support.
The program is now in its ninth year and has supported over 108 PhD candidates from a broad range of universities. This year, we’ve selected 36 outstanding Fellows from 16 universities in the U.S. and six universities outside of the U.S. Altogether, we received 1,876 applications from over 100 universities worldwide.
“Submissions have more than doubled since last year. We added more research areas for students to apply for, and that list will continue to grow every year,” says Sharon Ayalde, Facebook Research Program Manager for the Fellowship program. “It’s exciting to see the program grow and evolve with each new cohort.”
The Fellows are also invited to Facebook HQ in Menlo Park to attend the annual Fellowship Summit. The Summit is an opportunity for Fellows to network with the rest of their cohort, share their research, and learn more about what researchers at Facebook are working on. “Congratulations to this year’s exceptional group of Fellows,” says Ayalde. “We look forward to meeting you in person at the Summit!”
2020 Facebook Fellows
Applied statistics
Lydia Zakynthinou
Northeastern University
Finalist: Edwin Fong, University of Oxford
AR/VR photonics and optics
Min Chul Shin
Columbia University
Finalists: Nathan Tessema Ersumo, UC Berkeley; Shubhra Shweta Pasayat, UC Santa Barbara
AR/VR privacy and ethics
William (Bill) Fritz
University of Oxford
Samaneh Zamanifard
Clemson University
Blockchain and cryptocurrency
Lucianna Kiffer
Northeastern University
Finalists: Erica Blum, University of Maryland, College Park; Ankush Das, Carnegie Mellon University; Yan Ji, Cornell University; Vibhaalakshmi Sivaram, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Computational social science
Ashwin Rajadesingan
University of Michigan
Finalists: Jennifer Sara Dargin, Texas A&M University; Sindhu Kiranmai Ernala, Georgia Institute of Technology
Computer graphics
Anna Frühstück
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Yuanming Hu
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Zackary Misso
Dartmouth College
Merlin Nimier-David
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Finalists: Rana Hanocka, Tel Aviv University; Yifan Wang, ETH Zurich
Computer storage and efficiency
Juncheng Yang
Carnegie Mellon University
Finalists: Tanvir Ahmed Khan, University of Michigan; Sinjoni Mukhopadhyay, UC Santa Cruz
Computer vision
Devendra Singh Chaplot
Carnegie Mellon University
Michelle Guo
Stanford University
Cihang Xie
Johns Hopkins University
Finalists: Alejandro Newell, Princeton University; Despoina Paschalidou, ETH Zurich and Max Planck Institute; Xingyi Zhou, The University of Texas at Austin
Distributed systems
Akshitha Sriraman
University of Michigan
Finalist: Yizhou Shan, UC San Diego
Economics and computation
Alireza Farhadi
University of Maryland
Finalists: Andres Ignacio Cristi Espinosa, Universidad de Chile; Paul Gölz, Carnegie Mellon University; Charikleia Podimata, Harvard University; Bryan Wilder, Harvard University
Instagram/FB app well-being and safety
Diana Freed
Cornell University
Sharifa Sultana
Cornell University
Finalists: Avriel Epps-Darling, Harvard University; Mitchell Louis Gordon, Stanford University; Tao Jiang, the Ohio State University; Nora Kirkizh, GESIS Leibniz Institute for Social Sciences
Machine learning
Xinyun Chen
UC Berkeley
Dimitris Tsipras
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Finalists: Rohan Chitnis, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Drew Hudson, Stanford University; Lisa Lee, Carnegie Mellon University; Daniel Levy, Stanford University; Zhiyuan Li, Princeton University; Aravind Rajeswaran, University of Washington; Mengye Ren, University of Toronto; Yang Song, Stanford University
Natural language processing
Alane Suhr
Cornell University
Elena Voita
University of Amsterdam
Finalists: Esin Durmus, Cornell University; Anna Darling Goldie, Stanford University; Ariel Holtzman, University of Washington
Networking and connectivity
Nofel Yaseen
University of Pennsylvania
Finalists: Maria Apostolaki, ETH Zurich; Xiaoqi Chen, Princeton University; Praveen Kumar, Cornell University
Privacy and data use
Moses Namara
Clemson University
David Pujol
Duke University
Finalists: Reza Ghaiumy Anaraky, Clemson University; Natã Miccael Barbosa, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Yixin Zou, University of Michigan
Programming languages
Saikat Dutta
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Finalist: Rashmi Mudduluru, University of Washington
Security and privacy
Huiying Li
University of Chicago
Nirvan Tyagi
Cornell University
Finalists: Wenbo Guo, Pennsylvania State University; Samuel Galphin Havron, Cornell University; Lucy Li, Cornell University; Ranjita Pai Kasturi, Georgia Institute of Technology; Nathan Manohar, UCLA; Bijeeta Pal, Cornell University; Daniel Votipka, University of Maryland, College Park; Jiaheng Zhang, UC Berkeley
Social and economic policy
Gauthami Penakalapati
UC Berkeley
Briana Vecchione
Cornell University
Tseng Wen
Queen Mary University of London
Spoken language processing and audio classification
Sai Krishna Rallabandi
Carnegie Mellon University
Yao-Hung Hubert Tsai
Carnegie Mellon University
Finalists: Murali Karthick Baskar, Brno University of Technology; Yi Luo, Columbia University
Structured data stores
Panagiotis Sioulas
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Yannis Chronis
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Systems for machine learning
Doris Jung-Lin Lee
UC Berkeley
Finalist: Peter Kraft, Stanford University
—
To learn more, visit the Facebook Fellowship Program page.