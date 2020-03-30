Giving people the power to build community through research and innovation

Investing in research in the era of COVID-19

Updated RFP deadlines in light of COVID-19

Upcoming conferences and events now held online

Introducing Facebook's Gender Disaggregated Displacement Maps

Enforcing our Community Standards: How we track and measure progress

Asynchronous Gradient-Push

Mahmoud Assran, Michael Rabbat

IEEE Transactions on Automatic Control - January 1, 2021

Differentiable Gaussian Process Motion Planning

Mohak Bhardwaj, Byron Boots, Mustafa Mukadam

ICRA - May 25, 2020

Lookahead converges to stationary points of smooth non-convex functions

Jianyu Wang, Vinayak Tantia, Nicolas Ballas, Mike Rabbat

ICASSP - May 4, 2020

SeCoST: Sequential Co-Supervision for Weakly Labeled Audio Event Detection

Anurag Kumar, Vamsi Krishna Ithapu

IEEE ICASSP - May 4, 2020

The Early Phase of Neural Network Training

Jonathan Frankle, David J. Schwab, Ari Morcos

ICLR - April 27, 2020

Generalization through Memorization: Nearest Neighbor Language Models

Urvashi Khandelwal, Omer Levy, Dan Jurafsky, Luke Zettlemoyer, Mike Lewis

ICLR - April 27, 2020

Requests for Proposals

From time to time we invite academics to submit research proposals in specific areas that align with our mission of building community and bringing the world closer together.

Facebook Fellowship Program

Our Fellowship Program is designed to encourage and support promising doctoral students who are engaged in innovative and relevant research. Applications for the 2021-22 cohort open August 10, 2020.

Academic Programs

Investing in research in the era of COVID-19

March 27, 2020

Academic Programs

New pathways for sustainability research through connectivity

March 17, 2020

Data Science

Introducing Facebook’s Gender Disaggregated Displacement Maps

March 10, 2020

Event
Virtual/Online · Apr 4

ZKProof Workshop 2020

Conference
Virtual/Online · Apr 20

The Web Conference 2020

Conference
Virtual/Online · Apr 20

International Conference on Data Engineering (ICDE) 2020

Tackling the world’s most complex technology challenges

Stories

“We seek to advance the state of the art in machine learning and AI for maximum impact. Our efforts form the glue between science and research and Facebook experiences.”

Joaquin Quiñonero Candela

Stories

“The research problems we work on are hard, and we want as many of the best minds thinking about them as possible. That’s why we collaborate closely with faculty and grad students, and publish in top journals and conferences.”

Moira Burke

Stories

“At Facebook, the bleeding edge technology you learned or invented in academia meets one of the biggest production networks in the world. The massive infrastructure improvements I deliver directly impact the lives of billions of people.”

James Zeng

Stories

“You can’t define who works at Facebook. I work with people of very different backgrounds, from all over the world, and they each have different styles of working and thinking that brings a lot of diversity to the way we think about problems.”

Marina Zannoli

Stories

“My team tackles research-level problems in our production network—at Facebook scale and speed. Connecting all the machines and applications within our network connects Facebook to billions of people around the world.”

Omar Baldonado

