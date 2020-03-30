Giving people the power to build community through research and innovation
Investing in research in the era of COVID-19
Updated RFP deadlines in light of COVID-19
Upcoming conferences and events now held online
Introducing Facebook’s Gender Disaggregated Displacement Maps
Enforcing our Community Standards: How we track and measure progress
Asynchronous Gradient-Push
Mahmoud Assran, Michael Rabbat
IEEE Transactions on Automatic Control - January 1, 2021
Differentiable Gaussian Process Motion Planning
Mohak Bhardwaj, Byron Boots, Mustafa Mukadam
ICRA - May 25, 2020
Lookahead converges to stationary points of smooth non-convex functions
Jianyu Wang, Vinayak Tantia, Nicolas Ballas, Mike Rabbat
ICASSP - May 4, 2020
SeCoST: Sequential Co-Supervision for Weakly Labeled Audio Event Detection
Anurag Kumar, Vamsi Krishna Ithapu
IEEE ICASSP - May 4, 2020
The Early Phase of Neural Network Training
Jonathan Frankle, David J. Schwab, Ari Morcos
ICLR - April 27, 2020
Generalization through Memorization: Nearest Neighbor Language Models
Urvashi Khandelwal, Omer Levy, Dan Jurafsky, Luke Zettlemoyer, Mike Lewis
ICLR - April 27, 2020
Requests for Proposals
From time to time we invite academics to submit research proposals in specific areas that align with our mission of building community and bringing the world closer together.Explore Open RFPs
Facebook Fellowship Program
Our Fellowship Program is designed to encourage and support promising doctoral students who are engaged in innovative and relevant research. Applications for the 2021-22 cohort open August 10, 2020.Explore Fellowship Program
Real Research Stories
Tackling the world’s most complex technology challenges
“We seek to advance the state of the art in machine learning and AI for maximum impact. Our efforts form the glue between science and research and Facebook experiences.”
Joaquin Quiñonero Candela
“The research problems we work on are hard, and we want as many of the best minds thinking about them as possible. That’s why we collaborate closely with faculty and grad students, and publish in top journals and conferences.”
Moira Burke
“At Facebook, the bleeding edge technology you learned or invented in academia meets one of the biggest production networks in the world. The massive infrastructure improvements I deliver directly impact the lives of billions of people.”
James Zeng
“You can’t define who works at Facebook. I work with people of very different backgrounds, from all over the world, and they each have different styles of working and thinking that brings a lot of diversity to the way we think about problems.”
Marina Zannoli
“My team tackles research-level problems in our production network—at Facebook scale and speed. Connecting all the machines and applications within our network connects Facebook to billions of people around the world.”
Omar Baldonado